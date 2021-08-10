The European Union’s official recommendations stipulate that countries on its “safe list” should have recorded no more than 75 new covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days. But the U.S. rates are far higher. The most recent data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control lists the United States at nearly 270 cases per 100,000 people. Those numbers, though, are out of date — last updated Aug. 1. They obscure the worst of the most recent surge. The current number is closer to 400, or more than five times the E.U. threshold, according to a Washington Post tally.