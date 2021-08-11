So far, Bolsonaro’s evidence of potential rigging is nonexistent. Brazil has also successfully audited elections conducted with electronic machines in the past. His attacks on the agencies that preside over it came to a head last week, when the country’s high court and top electoral tribunal launched investigations into his statements, suggesting that the president could be guilty of abuse of office, improper use of his official communication channels and a number of other potential crimes. Unbowed, Bolsonaro went on to call Luís Roberto Barroso, the judge who is the electoral tribunal head and who also sits on the Supreme Court, a “son of a whore.”