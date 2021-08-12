To many watching now, the collapse seems so sudden. In the space of a few blistering summer months, Taliban forces have swept across much of Afghanistan. One after the other, provincial centers across the country’s north and west are being captured by the insurgents as government resistance melts away. When the militants on Thursday seized the city of Ghazni, it was the 10th provincial capital to fall in a week. Then, in what would be a stunning blow to the beleaguered government of President Ashraf Ghani, the Associated Press reported that Taliban forces also took over the major cities of Herat and Kandahar. A U.S. official told my colleagues that was not yet clear, though it was possible the cities could fall soon.