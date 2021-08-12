But the proposed law is seen by many observers as aimed at TVN, a large private network majority-owned by Discovery, a New York-based company whose chief executive will also manage CNN and HBO if a planned merger is completed. TVN24, one of the network’s news channels, has been highly critical of Law and Justice, the right-wing party that leads Poland’s coalition government.
Warsaw prohibits non-European entities from owning a majority share of the country’s media companies. Discovery managed to skirt the regulation by controlling TVN through a Dutch affiliate, but the proposed legislation would ban that practice.
The United States is “deeply troubled” by the draft legislation, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a Wednesday statement that was unusually critical of a NATO ally. As of April, about 4,500 American troops are on rotation in Poland.
“Poland has worked for decades to foster a vibrant and free media,” he added. “This draft legislation would significantly weaken the media environment the Polish people have worked so long to build.”
The proposed law has also been attacked by the country’s political opposition as a blatant attempt to curb press freedom and weaken independent institutions. The government has moved to strengthen its control over Polish television channels and the judiciary since coming to power in 2015. It is embroiled in a long-standing dispute with the European Union over the independence of Polish courts.
The draft law is so controversial and divisive that a junior partner in the ruling coalition quit after its leader was fired from his post as deputy prime minister on Tuesday for criticizing it. Many Polish voters also took to the streets in protest nationwide, with some clashing with police outside the legislature, the Associated Press reported.
Discovery has vocally opposed the proposed legislation, calling “Poland’s future as a democratic country in the international arena and its credibility in the eyes of investors” dependent on whether it becomes law, according to the AP.
The bill now goes to the upper house of Poland’s legislature, which is controlled by the opposition but can be overridden by the Sejm. Poland’s president, who is backed by Law and Justice but has sometimes vetoed the party’s proposed laws, must also sign the bill.