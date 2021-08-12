The development comes after hundreds of Afghan forces surrendered to the Taliban in Kunduz, another provincial capital, on Wednesday as the group consolidates its hold on the country’s north.
The Taliban is in the midst of a military blitz largely focused in northern and western Afghanistan. On Tuesday, the militants overran the capitals of Badakhshan in the north, Farah in the west and Baghlan, a five-hour drive north of Kabul.
Fighters have overrun much of the north since the final phase of the U.S. withdrawal began in May. Initially, the group focused on the country’s rural areas, but over the past week, it has started pushing into urban centers.
Afghan government control has shrunk dramatically, to less than a third of the country’s territory. The United States is continuing to support Afghan forces with airstrikes, but the withdrawal of foreign troops is set to conclude at the end of August.
Read more: