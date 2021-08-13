The United States, the opposition’s strongest backer, will not be sitting at the negotiating table, a decision opposition operatives say was made to avoid the Cold War optics of Washington and Moscow staring each other down in Mexico City. But the United States will be critical to any deal. Maduro is unlikely to budge on much unless he achieves his primary objective: An easing of the U.S. sanctions which have isolated his government financially and made him increasingly dependent on Russia, China and Iran.