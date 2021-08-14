Taliban militants overran three key cities on Friday, inching the country closer to collapse in the final days of the U.S. withdrawal. Insurgents launched a multi-pronged assault early Saturday on Mazar-e Sharif, a major city in the north, and seized a province just south of the country’s capital, Afghan officials told the Associated Press. The Taliban’s advance, staggering in speed and scale, leaves the insurgents holding half of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals and controlling large parts of the country. More than a dozen major cities fell to the Taliban in the past week.