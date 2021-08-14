The fundamentalist force that seeks to install Islamist law blitzed across the country, overran one city after another, and entered Kabul on Sunday morning. The Taliban’s swift advance came as the United States prepared to withdraw the last of its troops, though some American soldiers were sent from elsewhere in the region to protect the U.S. Embassy and a Kabul airport over the weekend. Negotiators representing the national government were in talks with the Taliban’s political leadership Sunday about an agreement on a transitional administration.