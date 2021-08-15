What you need to know about the war in Afghanistan

Latest: The Taliban is surging across Afghanistan, taking over key cities and entering the capital, Kabul, on Sunday. Afghan security forces are stretched thin and losing ground, with insurgents controlling large parts of the country and the Afghan government on the brink of collapse.

American officials are racing to prepare for a Taliban takeover. President Biden said that approximately 5,000 U.S. troops will be deployed to oversee the evacuation of U.S. diplomats, and embassy staff are destroying classified documents and equipment ahead of an expected move to Hamid Karzai International Airport to prepare for a potential evacuation.

FAQ: What you need to know about the Taliban

More related stories:

The Afghanistan Papers: A secret history of the war

Analysis: Afghanistan’s rapid collapse is part of a long, slow U.S. defeat

A timeline of the U.S. war in Afghanistan

As the U.S. departs Afghanistan, will the old Taliban reemerge?

The war in Afghanistan: Promises to win, but no vision for victory

How 20 years of conflict have reshaped Afghanistan’s capital and life in it

How life under Taliban rule in Afghanistan has changed — and how it hasn’t

Iran cheers U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — but fears what could follow

Show More