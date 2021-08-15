Afghans have been fleeing to Turkey in the thousands for months, fearful of life under the Taliban as the United States pulls back. Many travel on foot. Some pay smugglers for safe passage. Turkey is already home to several million refugees, most of whom escaped its war-torn southern neighbor Syria. The desperate influx has stoked anti-immigrant backlash: One mayor said he would increase water bills for refugees, while the Foreign Ministry declared last month that Turkey “will not be the E.U.’s border guard or refugee camp,” the Economist reported.