Trudeau, first elected prime minister in 2015, has led the country for the past 21 months with a minority government. Winning a majority would mean he would no longer need to rely on opposition parties to advance his agenda and stay in power.
The next fixed election date was in October 2023, but a prime minister here may at any time request the governor general dissolve Parliament — the step that triggers an election. Trudeau, 49, met Governor General Mary Simon, Queen Elizabeth II’s representative in Canada, on Sunday, and she granted his request.
The campaign follows months of speculation among political analysts about a possible election call this year. They’ve viewed everything from cabinet shuffles to Trudeau’s decision to shave the beard he’s sported for more than a year as signs that one was imminent.
In recent weeks, Trudeau and other Liberal lawmakers crisscrossed the country to announce new spending and policy initiatives in what has resembled a whistle-stop campaign. Before Parliament adjourned for the summer, time was set aside so that lawmakers who didn’t plan to run again could deliver farewell speeches.
Critics, meanwhile, preemptively decried the decision to hold an election during a pandemic.
Trudeau, the son of former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, swept to power in 2015 as a champion of diversity who pledged “sunny ways" and climate action. His re-election in 2019 was thrown into doubt amid a scandal over allegations that he and senior aides had improperly pressured the then-attorney general and justice minister to interfere in the criminal prosecution of a Montreal engineering company. Later, photos and a video emerged during the campaign of Trudeau as a younger man wearing blackface.
His Liberals won a plurality of seats in October 2019 but fell short of the 170 they needed to hang on to their majority. They were shut out of every seat in oil-rich Alberta and Saskatchewan, where discontent had bubbled over Trudeau’s climate policies.
Opinion polls have generally backed Trudeau’s hunch that a snap election could benefit him, though not all of them put him in striking distance of a majority. Canada has suffered far fewer coronavirus cases and deaths than many of its peers, including the United States. Its coronavirus rollout started slowly, in part because the country lacks the capacity to mass-produce vaccines, but its vaccination rate now leads the Group of 20.
Several provincial elections in which the incumbents have run on their handling of the pandemic have yielded majority governments no matter the political party. Still, analysts caution that campaigns matter.
Trudeau’s main challenger is Erin O’Toole, a former helicopter navigator for the Canadian Forces, who was elected Conservative Party leader last August. He has vowed to broaden the party’s “big blue tent,” but has struggled to introduce himself to the Canadian public during the pandemic, when Trudeau has been front and center, at one point holding daily news conferences outside Rideau Cottage, an official residence in Ottawa.
O’Toole has also had difficulty within his party, which has declined to embrace his climate plan at a time when record heat and wildfires have scorched the western provinces. At a party policy convention in March, delegates voted down a motion to add the words “we recognize that climate change is real” to official party policy — hours after O’Toole warned that not embracing policies to address climate change could lead to another election defeat.
New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh could pose a headache for Trudeau, siphoning away some of the progressive vote. Liberals often tell voters that a vote for the NDP is a vote for the Conservatives. The small Green Party has been mired in intraparty squabbling.
Canadians do not vote for the prime minister. Instead, voters in each of the 338 electoral districts, known as ridings, elect a member to represent them in the House of Commons. If a party wins a majority of the seats — 170 or more — it forms the government, and its leader is prime minister.
In a minority parliament, the prime minister must rely on opposition parties to pass bills. Formal coalitions are rare here. More commonly, the prime minister will seek opposition support on a bill-by-bill basis. Opposition parties can defeat the government by voting against money bills, such as the budget, triggering new elections.
Historically, minority governments in Canada typically last less than two years.
Federal elections here typically turn on who prevails in the vote-rich suburban ridings outside of Toronto and Vancouver and the crucial battleground province of Quebec.
The announcement comes days after Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said the country is in a delta variant-fueled fourth wave of the coronavirus, with “cases plotting along a strong resurgence trajectory.” Most cases are among those who are unvaccinated, she said.
Stephane Perrault, Canada’s chief electoral officer, has said the pandemic could cause delays in announcing some results. Mail-in ballots won’t be counted until the day after in-person voting.
Even before Trudeau’s visit to Rideau Hall on Sunday, some opposition leaders chided the Liberal Party leader for calling a snap election amid a pandemic. Singh described it as a “selfish” move.
The Communications Security Establishment, Canada’s national cryptologic agency, said in July that the country is a “low-priority target for electoral interference relative to other countries” but it’s “very likely” that voters would encounter “some form of cyber interference ahead of, and during, the next general election.”
“It is unlikely to be at the scale seen in the U.S.,” the agency said.
