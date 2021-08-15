Trudeau, the son of former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, swept to power in 2015 as a champion of diversity who pledged “sunny ways" and climate action. His re-election in 2019 was thrown into doubt amid a scandal over allegations that he and senior aides had improperly pressured the then-attorney general and justice minister to interfere in the criminal prosecution of a Montreal engineering company. Later, photos and a video emerged during the campaign of Trudeau as a younger man wearing blackface.