Latest: Chaos unfolded across Afghanistan Monday after the Taliban’s rapid return to power. Seven people were reported dead at Kabul’s international airport as panicked crowds fleeing the abrupt Taliban takeover forced their way onto the runway and U.S. forces suspended air operations amid the rapidly deteriorating security.

The Pentagon is expected to deploy another 1,000 troops to Afghanistan from a brigade combat team, according to defense officials familiar with the plans, to assist with the evacuation of U.S. personnel. With the additional deployment, up to 6,000 U.S. troops could soon be on the ground at Kabul International Airport.

In an address to the nation Monday afternoon, President Biden defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, blaming the Taliban’s takeover on the unwillingness of the Afghan army to fight the militant group and arguing that remaining in the country was not in the U.S. national interest.

