An Afghan security official at the scene, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed there were at least five dead at the airport.
The dire scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport unfolded after fighters from the Taliban militant group entered the Afghan capital on Sunday, marking the final stage of an advance as U.S. troops withdrew from the country that had shocked many international observers with its speed and ease.
Chaotic footage from Kabul airport was widely circulated on social media and by international news outlets, becoming an instantly iconic image of the human impact of the end of a U.S. military campaign that now appeared to be a failure.
“The most tragic symbol yet of the whole US betrayal of Afghanistan,” tweeted William Dalrymple, a Scottish historian who has written about the British Empire’s own disastrous campaign in Afghanistan. Dalrymple added that the images of Afghans falling from planes reminded him of the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday to an unnamed neighboring nation. Kabul’s international airport was named after his predecessor, Hamid Karzai, who released a video on Sunday that showed he was still in Kabul.
The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority said Monday that all civilian flights in and out of the Kabul airport had been suspended and called upon people to not travel to the airport.
Large crowds had gathered at the airport over the weekend as the Taliban advanced and Western embassies began evacuating their staff. Some diplomats, including those from the United States, set up offices at the airport to continue processing visas for Afghans seeking to escape the country.
Security at the airport had tried to keep the crowds outside for some time. At least some of those killed at the airport appeared to have died after being shot, though it was not clear who had fired the shots.
An airport official, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said when he heard all of the airport security and immigration staff fled the airport overnight he decided it was too dangerous to go.
“The airport is like a picnic area now, anyone can enter and walk around,” he said.
TOLO News, an Afghan news network, shared images of U.S. soldiers taking cover and looking through rifle scopes. The Biden administration had authorized around 5,000 U.S. troops to return to Afghanistan to aid the evacuation of American diplomats and civilians and Afghans who have aided the U.S. government.
