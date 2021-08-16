As thousands of panicked Afghans and foreign nationals clamored to board flights out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan on Sunday, U.S. officials said they were taking steps to secure Kabul’s airport to enable civilian and military flights to depart safely.

The U.S. military presence will swell to nearly 6,000 troops within 48 hours, the State Department and Pentagon said in a joint statement Sunday, adding that their only mission was to help American and allied personnel depart the country. State Department spokesman Ned Price later said that U.S. forces had secured control of the airport’s perimeter.

Here are the significant developments

  • By Sunday evening, the Taliban had taken control of the presidential palace in Kabul, underscoring their lightning quick seizure of cities in the past week.
  • As of late Sunday, all U.S. Embassy personnel had been moved to the airport, the State Department said. The British ambassador was reportedly on-site helping to process the visas of Afghans who had worked for the United Kingdom.
  • U.S. officials said they will accelerate the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for Special Immigrant Visas. About 2,000 have arrived in the United States over the past two weeks, a fraction of the estimated 88,000 that could need to be evacuated.
  • More than 60 nations released a joint statement calling on all parties in Afghanistan “to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.”