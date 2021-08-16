What you need to know about the war in Afghanistan

Latest: The Taliban entered the capital, Kabul, and later took over the presidential palace, cementing their control over Afghanistan just hours after president Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

U.S. personnel at the embassy in Afghanistan were relocated to the airport. The Pentagon is expected to deploy another 1,000 troops to Afghanistan from a brigade combat team, according to defense sources. With the additional deployment, up to 6,000 U.S. troops could soon be on the ground at Kabul International Airport.

FAQ: What you need to know about the Taliban

