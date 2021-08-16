The drive to get vaccinated suggests the political weakness of Bolsonaro, now the target of a damaging congressional investigation into his government’s hands-off approach to the pandemic. Bolsonaro, who once suggested a vaccine might turn recipients into alligators, has himself refused to get the vaccine — but not his son Flávio Bolsonaro, a federal senator. His vice president, Hamilton Mourão, has also been immunized. One of his ministers, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, went out and got it, secretly, while at the shopping mall.