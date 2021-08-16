Tropical Depression Grace was expected to begin lashing Haiti later Monday. L’Esperance said the prospect of heavy rain had “spread fear through residents who had nothing left but to pray.”
The 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Saturday morning has killed at least 1,297 people, according to the country’s civil protection office, but that figure was expected to climb. Schools, medical centers, churches, bridges and more than 13,000 homes collapsed in the temblor, which struck a region already battered by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
The tragedy was the latest for a nation paralyzed by suffering — with a raging covid-19 pandemic, rising gang violence, a brutal economic crisis and the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month. Haiti was devastated 11 years ago by another earthquake that reduced the capital to ruins.
UNICEF said it had sent medical kits for 30,000 people to Les Cayes, a city near the epicenter of the quake, but was concerned that gangs operating along the main road from the capital to the southwest could block supplies. The armed groups have agreed to a one-week cease-fire.
Other aid began to arrive, including a 65-member search-and-rescue team from Fairfax County, Va., dispatched by USAID. The U.S. Coast Guard was ferrying injured victims from the south and west of Haiti to the capital, Port-au-Prince. Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Colombia also sent humanitarian assistance and rescue workers.
David Geleste, a doctor in the seaside city of Baladeres, called the situation there “catastrophic.”
“Medical help is urgently needed,” he told Radio Caribe. “It’s critical in the first two to four days. We have many injured with fractured limbs and need to mobilize basic materials like painkillers, bandages, braces. We have to perform urgent operations but don’t have the equipment.”
In Jeremie, a northwestern city battered by the quake, doctors were treating patients underneath trees and on mattresses alongside roads since hospitals were overwhelmed, Reuters reported.
Exhausted residents feared their misery could intensify later in the day as Tropical Depression Grace swept over the island. Grace was downgraded from a tropical storm on Sunday, but the National Hurricane Center warned it could still cause flash flooding and mudslides in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
Read more: