Friba, who fled from Kunduz, a northern provincial capital, to Kabul this month in the face of the Taliban’s rapid advance, only to find herself living under the Taliban anyway, described the whiplash that many women who built lives in a new Afghanistan now face. “You are outside working with the community, with girls, with women — but suddenly, you go in a prison and you can’t do anything for anyone,” she told The Washington Post. “Now every Afghan woman [is] in prison in their room. They cannot go outside. They cannot be like before.”