Several U.S. allies issued expressions of guarded regret about the nature of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, though they largely avoided direct criticism of President Biden as critics in Washington attacked the administration for misjudging the situation on the ground.

French President Emmanuel Macron in a Monday address spoke of how “quickly and brutally” the security situation in Afghanistan deteriorated, while noting the “terrible, immense" challenges Afghans — and female citizens of the country, in particular — face.

British leader Boris Johnson said that Biden’s decision “accelerated things,” though Australia’s defense minister defended the president’s decision, noting that “withdrawal was always going to be difficult.” All three countries fought alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

In remarks at the White House Monday, Biden blamed the Taliban’s takeover on the unwillingness of the Afghan military to fight the Islamist militant group and argued that remaining in the country for years longer would not have altered the result.

Here are some significant developments

  • As tragic and fatal scenes unrolled at Kabul airport, an eerie quiet descended elsewhere in the capital, where many huddled behind closed doors as Taliban militants patrolled the streets.
  • U.S. troops at the airport came under fire at least twice, and one American service member may have been wounded, the Pentagon said. By Tuesday morning, there could be up to 3,500 U.S. troops on the ground to protect the withdrawal.
  • The White House said that Biden had authorized up to $500 million in aid to support the needs of refugees and others “at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan.”