British leader Boris Johnson said that Biden’s decision “accelerated things,” though Australia’s defense minister defended the president’s decision, noting that “withdrawal was always going to be difficult.” All three countries fought alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
In remarks at the White House Monday, Biden blamed the Taliban’s takeover on the unwillingness of the Afghan military to fight the Islamist militant group and argued that remaining in the country for years longer would not have altered the result.
Here are some significant developments
Human remains found in wheel well of U.S. plane that left Afghanistan
Human remains have been found in the wheel well of a U.S. Air Force C-17 plane that departed Kabul airport on Monday, according to three people familiar with the issue.
The plane’s crew declared an emergency while leaving the capital’s airport after its landing gear wouldn’t go up and later found the human remains in the wheel well. The discovery came after the plane diverted to another location and landed, two of the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
It was not immediately clear whether the plane involved was the same one depicted in viral videos that appeared to show two people falling from a departing C-17 that was climbing from the airfield. A fourth official said on Monday that it is believed that “absolutely” people fell from the plane and that the video was real.
The U.S. military closed the airport on Monday after that incident and as it struggled to deal with thousands of Afghans who ran onto the runway seeking flights to flee the Taliban. At least seven people died in the chaos at the airport, the Associated Press reported.
U.S. troops reopened the runway just before midnight in Kabul, said Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, a senior official at the Pentagon.
Biden’s promise to restore competency to the presidency is undercut by chaos in Afghanistan
Joe Biden presented voters with a core argument why he, more than anyone else, was the best choice to replace the wildly unorthodox Donald Trump: He would bring competence.
As president, Biden said he would restore calm order to the vast federal bureaucracy. He vowed to reaffirm America’s place in the world. He touted how he knew world leaders, how his deep well of foreign policy expertise would lend itself well to the world stage, making things right and helping correct past wrongs.
But over the past few days, the images from Afghanistan have put on vivid display an inability to plan, an underestimation of a foreign adversary, an ineffective effort to scramble and make up for it — and, as Biden demonstrated in a brief address Monday, an attempt to deflect full responsibility.