Heavy rains from the storm have already caused flooding across parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Up to 10 inches of rain were expected to drench Haiti on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center, with isolated areas seeing 15 inches. Flash flooding and mudslides were also anticipated, which could lead to further complications as rescue crews scramble to find and help victims of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Saturday, killing at least 1,419 people.