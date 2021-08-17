With the death toll expected to climb, the deluge added to the crisis for still-recovering Haiti. The entire coast of the country was under a tropical storm watch, as of the Hurricane Center’s Tuesday morning update.
The storm struck the area as aid began to reach Haiti. U.S. Coast Guard aircrews have been transporting injured Haitian residents from heavily impacted areas this week.
Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, tweeted that the agency, working with groups from the United Nations, was set to distribute supplies to residents and hot meals Tuesday to hospitals in Les Cayes and Jeremie, two of the areas that were hardest hit. Images have shown hospitals in heavily damaged towns overwhelmed following the quake.
Power wrote that amid the response, Grace was “complicating transport but US personnel are moving into the impacted areas as quickly as possible.”
Many Haitians were still waiting for assistance even before the rains approached. Alexi Faveur, former Beaumont mayor, said residents of the area, normally a two-hour drive south of Jeremie, were waiting for help on Monday and that thousands were on their own as the storm loomed.
“Eighty percent of all homes have been destroyed, and any passable road has been blocked by mudslides,” said Faveur, a member of the community development association.
Officials said ahead of the downpour that critical assistance was needed fast.
Marie-Helene L’Esperance, mayor of the harbor town of Pestel, said the anticipation of heavy rains has “spread fear through residents who had nothing left but to pray.”
“We’re pleading for help,” she told Haiti’s Pacific Radio. “Every house was destroyed. There’s nowhere to live. We need shelters, medical help and especially water. We’ve had nothing for three days, and injured victims are starting to die.”
Read more: