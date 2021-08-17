That sense of bleakness was on garish view at Kabul’s airport a day after the Taliban marched into the capital. The city’s diplomatic community and myriad Afghans fearing for their safety sought to take shelter there, hoping to be evacuated. On a tarmac, dozens of Afghan civilians ran after a U.S. military plane. Some clung on to the side of the aircraft as it taxied down the runway. It took off, apparently with some Afghan civilians still clinging to pieces of the plane’s machinery. Others looked on as the plane faded into the distance. Footage uploaded online seemed to show at least one body falling from the skies. According to the AP, at least seven people at the airport were confirmed dead.