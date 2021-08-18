Vice Admiral Ben Key said that the Taliban is, for now, “happy for us to go about our business” but that the militants could “remove their consent” at any time, The Times of London reported Tuesday. In a briefing on the security situation, Key reportedly said that it was a “$64,000 question” as to how long British forces helping to secure the evacuation would remain in Afghanistan, given the Taliban’s hold over the country. The United Kingdom has deployed about 900 troops to Afghanistan to secure the evacuation.