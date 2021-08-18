The United States and other countries operated military evacuation flights from Afghanistan throughout Tuesday, though not all seeking to leave the country were able to reach Kabul airport. The Taliban erected checkpoints throughout the capital and near the airport’s entrance, beating some Afghans who attempted to cross and intimidating others from leaving, according to reports and an eyewitness account.

The violence came as President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, although a timetable for completing the evacuation has yet to be worked out with the country’s new rulers. Sullivan said the United States is addressing reports of militants intimidating fleeing Afghans with the Islamist group.

Thousands of U.S. troops have been flown into Kabul to protect evacuation efforts. Washington has moved some 3,200 people out so far, with an additional 2,000 Afghans relocated to the United States as special immigrants. About 11,000 people in Afghanistan have identified themselves as American, while more than 80,000 Afghans may need to be evacuated.

Here are some significant developments

  • The U.S. military evacuated some 1,100 U.S. citizens, permanent residents and their families from the Kabul airport Tuesday. The pace was expected to pick up throughout the week.
  • Taliban co-founder and de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in the country for the first time in more than a decade, returning to the group’s birthplace in the southern city of Kandahar days after his fighters swept into power across the country.
  • The Air Force said Tuesday that it is launching an investigation into the deaths of Afghan civilians related to a U.S. C-17 flight that departed Kabul, including reports of people falling from the airborne plane and human remains found later in a wheel well.