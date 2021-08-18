The violence came as President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, although a timetable for completing the evacuation has yet to be worked out with the country’s new rulers. Sullivan said the United States is addressing reports of militants intimidating fleeing Afghans with the Islamist group.
Thousands of U.S. troops have been flown into Kabul to protect evacuation efforts. Washington has moved some 3,200 people out so far, with an additional 2,000 Afghans relocated to the United States as special immigrants. About 11,000 people in Afghanistan have identified themselves as American, while more than 80,000 Afghans may need to be evacuated.
Here are some significant developments
Taliban says it will be more tolerant toward women. Some fear otherwise.
In some parts of Afghanistan, including Kabul, a generation of girls grew up in a world completely different from the one their parents knew.
The Taliban’s return to the city and consolidation of power this week appeared to bring those nearly two decades of change, including hard-won rights for women, crashing down.
“Now every Afghan woman [is] in prison in their room. They cannot go outside. They cannot be like before,” Friba, who fled from Kunduz, a northern provincial capital, to Kabul this month, told The Washington Post.
The Taliban, wary of once again governing as an international pariah, has tried to show it has grown more tolerant of women’s rights — pledging at a news conference Tuesday that “there will be no discrimination against women."
Some women and their international allies fear otherwise.
British military chief warns troops may be forced to withdraw before evacuation is complete
A top British military official in charge of evacuating citizens and vulnerable Afghans has offered a gloomy warning that British troops could be forced to withdraw from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan before their mission is complete.
Vice Admiral Ben Key said that the Taliban is, for now, “happy for us to go about our business” but that the militants could “remove their consent” at any time, The Times of London reported Tuesday. In a briefing on the security situation, Key reportedly said that it was a “$64,000 question” as to how long British forces helping to secure the evacuation would remain in Afghanistan, given the Taliban’s hold over the country. The United Kingdom has deployed about 900 troops to Afghanistan to secure the evacuation.
Britain has the ability to airlift up to 1,000 people daily, Key said. There are about 3,000 British or dual-nationals seeking evacuation and a further 3,000 Afghans, including interpreters and their families, also looking to leave with Britain, according to the newspaper.
The Taliban has reportedly promised “safe passage” to fleeing civilians, but it has also established checkpoints around Kabul and near the entrance to the airport. Fighters beat some Afghans who attempted to cross and intimidated others from leaving, according to reports and an eyewitness account. Access from outside the capital, Kabul is even more fraught.
The U.K. Parliament will return from recess Wednesday to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan. Members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party have been critical of how the British withdrawal has been handled. Both Johnson and his foreign minister were on vacation as the Afghan crisis worsened.
On Tuesday, London also said that it would take in up to 5,000 Afghans in the first year of a resettlement program that will prioritize vulnerable groups like women and minorities.
Analysis: 4 key questions about Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal
It’s been three days since the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan took a turn for the chaotic. And the fog of war — or more aptly, the fog of the end of war — means we’re still not quite sure exactly how all of this happened.
Critics are calling for hearings into that question, with even some top Democrats saying flatly that the administration failed to adequately prepare for the withdrawal. Not only were the scenes ugly as the Taliban took control of Kabul amid the withdrawal, but there remain huge questions about how the United States will evacuate thousands of Americans still in the country and provide refuge for the many more who aided the two-decade U.S. war.
Below are a few key questions — both immediately and in the after-action.