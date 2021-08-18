Officials raised the death toll on Tuesday to 1,941, though that figure was expected to rise. Flooding and mudslides cut off some roads, blocking aid deliveries and residents still searching for victims in the rubble.
UNICEF has estimated that the powerful earthquake affected about 1.2 million people, including 540,000 children. Schools, bridges and medical facilities collapsed.
UNICEF’s representative in Haiti, Bruno Maes, shared a video of the scene, saying “countless Haitian families who have lost everything due to the earthquake are now living literally with their feet in the water due to the flooding.”
Saturday’s earthquake compounded woes in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation, already struggling with a coronavirus outbreak, gang violence and political turmoil after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month.
U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said Tuesday that the United Nations set aside $8 million in emergency funds for health care, water and shelter in the country, calling for countries to step up foreign aid to prevent a “humanitarian disaster.”
