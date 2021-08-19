Afghanistan is likely to be run by the Taliban under a comparable system to the last time the Islamist militant group was in power, with a senior member of the group ruling out a democracy.

Waheedullah Hashimi, a high-ranking Taliban commander, told Reuters that the country would probably be governed by a council under sharia law. (The Taliban has a particularly strict interpretation of the religious code.) The movement’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, is likely to remain in charge, above the head of the council, whose role he likened to a president.

“There will be no democratic system at all because it does not have any base in our country,” Hashimi said. “We will not discuss what type of political system should we apply in Afghanistan because it is clear. It is sharia law and that is it.”

Here’s what to know

  • President Biden said in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday that U.S. troops will stay in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 if necessary to evacuate any remaining Americans who wish to leave the country.
  • The Taliban now rule a country in economic crisis. Afghanistan’s overseas funds are frozen, many fearful residents are staying home from work and numerous aid agencies have suspended activities because of the security situation.
  • The United Nations’ food agency says millions in Afghanistan face severe hunger following the Taliban takeover. An extreme drought, combined with the social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, has exacerbated the dire situation.
  • Thousands of U.S. troops have flown into Kabul to protect evacuation efforts. Washington has moved more than 5,000 people out so far, with an additional 2,000 Afghans relocated to the United States as special immigrants. About 11,000 people in Afghanistan have identified themselves as Americans, while more than 80,000 Afghans may need to be evacuated.