Hours before her home district fell to the Taliban on Aug. 8, she and her two brothers and two sisters fled their Kunduz home by rickshaw to the commercial hub Mazar-e Sharif. But upon their arrival, locals were whispering that Mazar-e Sharif would fall to the Taliban, too. Friba drove to Kabul, the national capital and, at the time, the last major government stronghold. She heard lots of gunfire, she said, and her car was shot at on the drive.