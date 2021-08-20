The Biden administration is under pressure to expand its Afghanistan evacuation efforts beyond Kabul airport after European forces crossed Taliban lines and entered the city to rescue civilians. Access to the airport has been heavily restricted by Taliban fighters who have beat people trying to flee the country.

Earlier this week, an elite team of French police officers entered the capital’s Green Zone, where French nationals and vulnerable Afghans were sheltering at the former grounds of the country’s embassy. They transported the people to Kabul airport for evacuation, the police confirmed.

There have also been reports of British paratroopers leaving the airport to rescue U.K. nationals and local allies, though it isn’t immediately clear whether these efforts continued after the Taliban takeover.

The United States has dedicated its 5,000-plus troops to maintaining security at the airport, the only exit point from Afghanistan not under Taliban control. “You know how important that is, and you know what happens if we … lose the ability to provide that security," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Wednesday.

Here’s what to know

  • A NATO official said that more than 18,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport over the past five days. But daily mayhem at the airport continued Thursday as thousands of people attempting to board flights faced beatings by Taliban guards, the crush of heaving crowds and interminable spells in the dust and heat.
  • Afghans waving the national flag staged protests in Kabul and other cities Thursday, challenging Taliban fighters in scattered demonstrations. The militants reportedly fired on at least one rally.
  • Afghanistan’s economy faces calamity in the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover, with the United States freezing the country’s financial reserves, residents unable to withdraw their money from bank accounts and billions of dollars of international aid put on hold.