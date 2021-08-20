There have also been reports of British paratroopers leaving the airport to rescue U.K. nationals and local allies, though it isn’t immediately clear whether these efforts continued after the Taliban takeover.
The United States has dedicated its 5,000-plus troops to maintaining security at the airport, the only exit point from Afghanistan not under Taliban control. “You know how important that is, and you know what happens if we … lose the ability to provide that security," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Wednesday.
Here’s what to know
U.S. should have delayed withdrawal for a month, Afghan peace negotiator says
An Afghan politician who helped the U.S.-backed government attempt to negotiate a political settlement with the Taliban said that a pact could have been reached if the Biden administration had delayed withdrawing troops by as little as a month.
“President Biden could have delayed this to wait for a political settlement — for even just another month, just get the political settlement first. They could have come to a deal,” Fawzia Koofi, the first woman to serve as vice president of the Afghan legislature, told the Guardian newspaper.
The Taliban and the now-fallen government began official peace talks in Doha, Qatar, in September. The negotiations fizzled out as the Taliban’s strength grew.
The Trump administration signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020 that laid out the terms and timing of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden has said the agreement bound him to withdraw American forces from the country — he later said he would have ordered the U.S. military to leave anyway — though the accord came with an “escape clause.”
“We all want international forces to leave,” Koofi said. “It’s not sustainable … but this is so untimely for the U.S. to have chosen now, in the middle of negotiations and before we get a settlement.”
Koofi’s remarks come as American lawmakers and leaders of allied nations ramped up criticism of the nature of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday called the fall of Kabul and the return of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare,” in an unusually strong rebuke of U.S. policy from an ally.
Koofi, who has daughters and has survived at least two attempted assassinations, said she was worried about the future of women’s rights under the rule of the Taliban, which treated women and girls brutally when it last ran Afghanistan.
But she has no plans to leave the country. “This is my country, and I have lived with the ups and downs of Afghanistan all my life,” she said. “I have given my blood to it.”
Analysis: Four dubious claims from Biden’s ABC interview on Afghanistan
President Biden made a few dubious claims during a nationally televised interview in which he defended the quick pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. We analyzed four of the president’s responses to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. Our practice is not to award Pinocchios when we round up multiple statements.
Stephanopoulos: “Your military advisers did not tell you, ‘No, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It’s been a stable situation for the last several years. We can do that. We can continue to do that’?”
Biden: “No. No one said that to me that I can recall.”
Biden’s recollection of what his military advisers told him is at odds with fresh reporting from The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal. Both news organizations reported in recent days that top military leaders counseled the president to leave a residual force of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.