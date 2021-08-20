The Foreign Office said the call had been delegated to a junior minister but later told the BBC that it “was not possible to arrange a call” before the Western-backed Afghan government collapsed due to the “rapidly changing situation.”
Some social media users, including the opposition Labour Party, used the hashtag #RaabMustResign in their posts. The Labour Party called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire Raab if he would not resign.
“Who wouldn’t make a phone call if they were told it could save somebody’s life?” tweeted Labour leader Keir Starmer.
“How can Boris Johnson allow the Foreign Secretary to continue in his role after yet another catastrophic failure of judgement?” tweeted Lisa Nandy, a senior Labour lawmaker who speaks on foreign policy for the party.
“Raab ’refused to take calls’ during fall of Afghanistan,” read the front page of the Guardian newspaper on Friday.
Criticism of Raab did not just come from the left. One unidentified lawmaker from Raab’s governing Conservative Party reportedly told the Guardian that Raab’s position was now “untenable.”
Read more: