Latest: Afghans waving the national flag turned out to protest in Kabul and other cities Thursday, challenging Taliban fighters in scattered demonstrations to celebrate the anniversary of the country’s independence from British rule. The protests raised the specter of wider popular opposition to the group, which swept to power across Afghanistan in a stunning offensive over the past two weeks.

A high-ranking Taliban commander told Reuters that the country will be ruled under sharia law now that the group is back in power. In the interview, Waheedullah Hashimi hinted at a regime that could be as oppressive toward women as when the militants last ran Afghanistan.

As U.S. personnel continued to operate evacuation flights from the Kabul airport, President Biden said in an interview with ABC News Wednesday that U.S. troops will stay in the country beyond Aug. 31 if necessary to evacuate any remaining Americans who wish to leave the country.

