The recent surge of hopeful passengers was triggered by news that the Biden administration was escalating evacuation plans after security around the airport began to collapse. But while the number of evacuation flights was reaching six or more a day, there was no system to get people safely inside the airport. One of the latest warnings from the U.S. Embassy advised U.S. citizens wishing to leave to come to the military side of the airport, but also read, “THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT ENSURE SAFE PASSAGE TO THE HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.”