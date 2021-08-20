The document, produced by the Norwegian Center for Global Analyses, a U.N.-linked intelligence support center, describes an empowered Taliban eager to seek out and interrogate or punish those affiliated with the U.S.-backed government.
At particular risk are people who were in central positions in military, police and investigative units, according to the analysis, despite a Taliban pledge this week to grant amnesty to former officials.
Separately, a German broadcaster said Taliban fighters killed a relative of one of its journalists in Afghanistan — an ominous signal that the Taliban was not following through on pledges to avoid retribution and to respect the media.
The fighters are using the West’s focus on evacuating foreign nationals to “search unrestrained for Afghan targets inside the cities,” the Norwegian Center for Global Analyses document said.
At the same time, the group is screening for individuals outside the Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans have gathered in recent days in the hopes of fleeing the country.
The Taliban has “established vehicle check points on all major roads and around major cities,” including Kabul and Jalalabad, the assessment said.
It also warned of a “worst case” scenario in which the militants close down Kabul and other cities to conduct mass arrests and public executions.
Meanwhile, the relative of the journalist was shot by Taliban fighters who were going house-to-house to hunt for the Deutsche Welle (DW) journalist in western Afghanistan, according to DW. The journalist now works in Germany. Other family members were able to flee from the fighters.
“The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban in Herat yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves,” DW’s director general, Peter Limburg, said. “It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organized searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!”
The Taliban seriously injured another of his relatives. The militants have also raided the homes of at least three of the organization’s journalists, DW reported. Two men also shot and killed a translator who frequently contributed to the German newspaper Die Zeit, according to DW.
DW and other major German media organizations published an open letter Sunday calling on the German government to establish an emergency visa program for their Afghan staff.
“They too have shared our belief in the free press as an indispensable element of a stable, peaceful, balanced democracy — a value that the German government strongly supported in Afghanistan over the past 20 years,” the letter read.
DW has sent names and contact information of staff members to the German Foreign Ministry so that they can be put on evacuation flights. But reaching the airport — and getting on planes once people are there — have proved difficult in recent days, as Taliban fighters have set up checkpoints on access routes and attacked or harassed Afghans on the way to the airport.
On Friday, the German government reported that one of its citizens was shot on the way to the airport but was now safe and awaiting evacuation.
Read more: