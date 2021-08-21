Anti-Taliban fighters claimed some victories in the first assault against Afghanistan’s new rulers since they seized control of the country.

In an uprising on Friday, groups of armed Afghans drove Taliban fighters out of three northern districts. Local anti-Taliban commanders said the cohort of former Afghan service members and local civilians killed as many as 30 Taliban fighters and captured 20 in the takeover of the districts in Baghlan province, just over 100 miles north of the capital.

The attack is the latest sign of defiance toward the Taliban — some Afghans refused to fly the white Taliban flag and women protested to preserve their rights — but it remains to be seen whether the early signs of resistance will turn into a new military front against the Taliban.

Meanwhile, countries around the world are starting to accept a new political reality with the Taliban as the ruling power in Afghanistan — though they’re stopping short of officially recognizing the group’s governance and are placing aid packages on hold.

Here’s what to know