The attack is the latest sign of defiance toward the Taliban — some Afghans refused to fly the white Taliban flag and women protested to preserve their rights — but it remains to be seen whether the early signs of resistance will turn into a new military front against the Taliban.
Meanwhile, countries around the world are starting to accept a new political reality with the Taliban as the ruling power in Afghanistan — though they’re stopping short of officially recognizing the group’s governance and are placing aid packages on hold.
Here’s what to know
The Taliban is flaunting captured U.S. weapons that may be worth billions. Can it use them?
As the Taliban swept into power across Afghanistan, it captured many millions, perhaps billions, of dollars worth of U.S. military equipment that had once belonged to Afghan forces.
Footage from areas captured by the militant group shows bedraggled but celebratory fighters in control of U.S.-made guns, armored vehicles and even Blackhawk helicopters and drones. Beyond the flashy hardware, experts are also concerned that the extremist group would now be in charge of sophisticated technology, including biometric devices used by the U.S. military to identify Afghans who assisted Americans and allies.
It’s an impressive haul for a group that was once dismissed as a band of rural Luddites when it emerged in the 1990s. But despite its austere interpretations of Islam and rejection of much of modern society, the Taliban has shown flexibility when it comes to technology. It is already active on the Internet and social media. And its fighters are no strangers to U.S. military equipment.
“The Taliban have already been using sophisticated military equipment that they have captured from Afghan national security forces in recent years,” said Robert Crews, an expert on Afghanistan at Stanford University. “They have used everything from night vision goggles and scopes to sniper rifles and armored vehicles and artillery.”
The treacherous journey into Kabul airport to escape Taliban-controlled Afghanistan
KABUL — Two days after the Taliban’s sudden takeover of Kabul, we were given a chance to escape: seats on a chartered plane to Qatar set to take off from the city’s airport within hours.
Security around the airport was crumbling, and the future of my Afghan colleagues was increasingly uncertain. They had received Taliban threats in the past, and both have young families for whom they fear the most. Reaching the airport would be the most difficult part, and it was something we decided we had to do together.
We hadn’t seen each other since the Taliban took over the capital, and the reunion — after so much anxiety, fear and change — was emotional. On a dusty gravel road lined by concrete barriers outside the airport, we embraced. It was one of the first moments of joy and relief in a long time. Everyone was in tears.
Next, we had to make a run for the military side of the airport, a part of the city quickly becoming the most dangerous. The night before, Taliban fighters had stormed a crowd waiting outside the terminal, beating men, women and children attempting to flee the country. By morning, the militants had set up checkpoints and deployed dozens of fighters to block roads leading to the airport. One of those checkpoints was a just a few hundred yards from the compound where I was staying.
“Why do you want to leave the country? What are you, traitors?” the militants screamed at a crowd forming beside one of the main airport entrances.