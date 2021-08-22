On Saturday, the United States issued a security warning urging its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport without specific instruction, citing security risks. President Biden is expected to provide an update later on Sunday on the situation in Afghanistan and the evacuation of citizens and refugees, the White House said.
Here’s what to know
Desperate to save their families, Afghans turn to members of Congress for urgent help
From his home in Prince William County, he could hear the chaos through the phone as his wife approached the airport in Kabul. He heard gunfire, and screaming, and his wife’s voice on the other end of the line asking him with incredulity, “How can I get to the gate?”
She was a woman traveling alone in an overwhelmingly male crowd just feet away from the Taliban. She didn’t have a hijab covering her. She had just an email from the State Department telling her to be here.
“I said, ‘This is the one and only way you can save your life,’ ” her husband, Ahmad, an Afghan American who served the State Department and U.S. military in Afghanistan as a legal adviser and linguist for six years, recalled in an interview with The Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of concern for his family’s safety.
Pentagon hints at more rescues outside Kabul airport, amid new security concerns and evacuation bottleneck
The Pentagon on Saturday strongly hinted that U.S. troops may stage further operations outside the Kabul airport to help evacuate stranded American citizens and Afghans who aided the war effort, as the threat of violence in the capital grows amid the return of the Taliban’s top political leader and increased concern about potential attacks by the Islamic State.
The signal that U.S. troops could undertake enhanced efforts to rescue people outside the airport came as the Biden administration scrambles to fly thousands of people per day out of Afghanistan, and amid signs there were still significant bottlenecks to doing so. All gates at the Kabul airport were closed on Saturday, as crowds continued to swell inside and the U.S. government struggled to process people quickly enough to alleviate the issues.