Deadly chaos continued around Kabul’s international airport over the weekend, with a further seven Afghan civilians killed in swelling and disorderly crowds, the British military said on Sunday.

The seven deaths recorded on Saturday come as Taliban forces began imposing some semblance of order outside the airport Sunday morning, according to Reuters. People formed orderly lines outside the main gates and crowds were not allowed to gather at the airport perimeter, witnesses said.

On Saturday, the United States issued a security warning urging its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport without specific instruction, citing security risks. President Biden is expected to provide an update later on Sunday on the situation in Afghanistan and the evacuation of citizens and refugees, the White House said.

Here’s what to know

  • Afghans in airport hangars in Qatar and elsewhere begin to ponder next steps now they’re out of the country.
  • Abdul Ghani Baradar, considered the Taliban’s top political leader, arrived in Kabul on Saturday as the Islamist group eyes the formation of a new government.
  • President Biden met with his national security team Saturday to discuss evacuation logistics and security threats, including the Islamic State, according to a White House official.