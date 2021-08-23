The Taliban has sent hundreds of fighters to Panjshir Valley, the last significant outpost in Afghanistan not controlled by the Islamist militant group. The valley, some 90 miles northeast of Kabul, has long been an anti-Taliban stronghold, and a resistance movement is once again forming there.

There were conflicting reports late Sunday as to whether fighting between the parties had broken out. Among the anti-Taliban leaders reportedly in the valley are Amrullah Saleh, vice president of the now-fallen government, and Ahmad Massoud, son of an assassinated military commander who fought the Soviet Union and, later, the Taliban.

Massoud told Reuters Sunday that he hoped for peaceful talks with the Taliban but that his supporters were ready to fight if the militants invaded. In a recent Washington Post op-ed, Massoud wrote: “No matter what happens, my mujahideen fighters and I will defend Panjshir as the last bastion of Afghan freedom. Our morale is intact. We know from experience what awaits us.”

It is not clear how many anti-Taliban fighters have massed in the valley, nor how significant any resistance might be. Forces there include Afghan soldiers who had escaped the Taliban, as well as local militia fighters.

Here’s what to know

  • President Biden said Sunday that he is having “discussions” about extending the deadline for the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which had been scheduled for Aug. 31. The U.S. military is “executing a plan” to move stranded American citizens to the Kabul airport in greater numbers, he added.
  • The United States and its partners have evacuated nearly 28,000 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 14, including 11,000 over the weekend, the White House said.
  • Seven Afghan civilians, including a toddler, were reportedly killed outside Kabul airport, where the security situation is increasingly tense.