Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen warned in an interview aired Monday that foreign forces would be crossing a “red line” if they remain in Kabul into September.
“Ultimately, it will be the president’s decision how this proceeds — no one else’s,” said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Here’s what to know:
Harris, hoping to refocus attention on the Indo-Pacific, remains weighed by Afghanistan
Vice President Harris opened a policy speech in Singapore that was meant to focus on the Indo-Pacific region with comments on Afghanistan, demonstrating the challenge the Biden administration faces in turning a corner even as the United States chaotically exits from the country.
Speaking before a crowd including senior Singaporean government officials and business people, Harris admitted that “the eyes of many around the world are on Afghanistan.”
“Months ago, President Joe Biden made the courageous and right decision to end this war, because we had achieved what we went there to do,” she said, before repeating earlier comments that the United States is now concentrating on evacuations. “We are laser focused on the task at hand.”
Harris’s trip to Singapore and Vietnam this week was designed to signal that the United States remains a global leader, and is shifting its attention away from military entanglements elsewhere to countries in China’s backyard. She referred to the Indo-Pacific region as America’s “top priority,” but was dogged by questions on Afghanistan and the withdrawal there, as well as concerns about whether America is still a reliable ally and partner.
Harris in her Tuesday address said that it was “imperative … to continue to advance our interests in other regions” even as the developments were unfolding in Afghanistan. Her 10-minute speech addressed China’s aggression in the South China Sea; she also announced that the United States would offer to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in 2023.
Perspective: I grew up with my mom’s war stories. What will I tell my kids about my deployment?
I grew up hearing family war stories. Both of my grandfathers served in the World War II era. My mom, a nurse in the Army Reserve, deployed in support of the first Gulf War; her stories were of swift victory in one of America’s shortest large-scale military conflicts. This year, I became a mother myself. What will I tell my children about my war, America’s longest?
My mom’s war stories began before she deployed. She told us the Army’s job was to help people. Then her stories continued in phone calls and letters from her post at a hospital compound in Saudi Arabia. She shared how different life was there, especially for women. She assured us that American Patriot missiles were doing their job and keeping the hospital safe. “Support the military budget to keep those Patriot missiles working, and let’s win this war!” she wrote to my dad on Jan. 25, 1991. Ultimately, her unit spent a lot of time waiting for danger and mass casualties that, blessedly, never arrived.