President Biden may decide as soon as Tuesday whether to push back the United States’ Aug. 31 deadline to depart from Afghanistan, according to numerous reports. Thousands of foreigners and vulnerable Afghans continue to flood Kabul airport in hope of fleeing Taliban rule.

The military has reportedly told the White House that a call must be made by Tuesday to have enough time to plan the withdrawal of nearly 6,000 U.S. troops securing the Kabul airlift. Although the pace of evacuations has quickened in recent days, Biden faces mounting pressure from allied nations to extend the mission and allow for more vulnerable people to flee. The leaders of the Group of Seven nations are meeting Tuesday, providing a window to discuss evacuation plans.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen warned in an interview aired Monday that foreign forces would be crossing a “red line” if they remain in Kabul into September.

“Ultimately, it will be the president’s decision how this proceeds — no one else’s,” said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Here’s what to know:

  • The United States and allied countries flew nearly 11,000 people out of Kabul in a 12-hour window on Monday, the White House said, bringing the number of people evacuated since mid-August to nearly 50,000.
  • Al-Qaeda’s South Asian branch congratulated the Taliban on its military victory in a statement Monday, a day after a Taliban spokesman denied that al-Qaeda was present in Afghanistan or would be allowed to pose a threat to the United States and its allies.
  • The Taliban on Monday pushed into the last remaining corner of Afghanistan beyond the group’s control, sending hundreds of fighters to the outskirts of the northern Panjshir Valley and vowing to quash a fledgling resistance movement in the remote province.