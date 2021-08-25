The Taliban has blocked Afghans from Kabul airport — and is trying to lure key officials back to work — as President Biden announced that the United States is on track to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

The Islamist militants have reportedly ordered some mid-level bureaucrats at Afghanistan’s finance ministry and central bank to resume work, as the new regime faces a cash squeeze and a looming humanitarian crisis. The hasty departure of trained officials, journalists, human rights advocates and others is leaving the war-torn country lacking in expertise needed to govern, analysts say.

It is “time for people to work for their country,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters Tuesday. The order does not apply to women, who should stay home for now, he said, as the group’s fighters haven’t been “trained on how to deal with women, how to speak to women."

Here’s what to know.

  • President Biden reaffirmed his intent to complete the U.S. evacuation mission by Aug. 31, but he also ordered contingency plans if that cannot be accomplished — a position that stoked a new round of outrage and confusion from domestic and international allies.
  • Britain could end its evacuation mission as early as Wednesday, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing unidentified defense sources. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had failed Tuesday in persuading Biden to delay the U.S. withdrawal.
  • The United States and allied countries flew nearly 21,700 people out of Kabul in a 24-hour window ending Tuesday, the White House said. Since Aug. 14, the United States has helped evacuate 70,700 people.