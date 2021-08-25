It is “time for people to work for their country,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters Tuesday. The order does not apply to women, who should stay home for now, he said, as the group’s fighters haven’t been “trained on how to deal with women, how to speak to women."
Bring the troops home? Why the Afghanistan crisis isn’t reviving the GOP’s hawks
On Aug. 12, as the Taliban raced toward Kabul and full control of Afghanistan, Concerned Veterans for America launched a new $2 million ad campaign urging President Biden to “bring our troops home from Iraq.” The timing could have been better.
The Koch-backed CVA had earlier this year spent $1.5 million on ads that urged Biden to “bring our troops home from Afghanistan.” The new Iraq-focused spots were playing as Americans were glued to images of Afghans and Americans scrambling for flights out of Taliban-occupied Kabul. Biden’s recent skepticism about “the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country” was being played on a loop.
Nearly two weeks later, the ads are still up. The conversation hasn’t moved on to Iraq, said CVA senior adviser Dan Caldwell, but the Afghanistan debacle hadn’t gotten many voters — or any members of Congress — to rethink their support for ending America’s post-9/11 wars.