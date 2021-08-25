It is “time for people to work for their country,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters Tuesday. The order does not apply to women, who should stay home for now, he said, as the group’s fighters haven’t been “trained on how to deal with women, how to speak to women."
Here’s what to know.
South Korea set to welcome hundreds of Afghan allies Thursday
SEOUL — South Korea has deployed military aircraft to evacuate some 380 Afghans who worked with Seoul over the last two decades, the foreign ministry here said Wednesday.
Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon told reporters that the group, which also includes the families of Seoul’s Afghan partners, will arrive in the country Thursday. Three South Korean military aircraft had been sent to support an airlift out of Afghanistan.
They are entering South Korea “not as refugees but as people of merit to the country,” Choi said.
The Afghans worked at the South Korean embassy and other institutions run by Seoul, including a hospital and a vocational training center. They include medical staff and interpreters, Reuters reported.
Seoul suspended operations at its Kabul embassy on Aug. 15 and evacuated most of its South Korean staff to a Middle Eastern country.
South Korea has a “national responsibility” to provide refuge to its Afghan partners, national security adviser Suh Hoon told lawmakers Monday, adding that they “now have their safety threatened following the Taliban takeover.”
Justice Minister Park Beom-kye had also said that the government is “actively examining” ways to receive refugees from Afghanistan.
The move comes as the United States has reportedly chosen not to use its military facilities in South Korea to temporarily shelter fleeing Afghans.
Japan sends military aircraft for evacuation mission after criticism for using British plane
TOKYO — The Japanese government is evacuating the remainder of its nationals and local support staff from Kabul, following the departure of diplomats from its embassy last week, according to officials and local reports.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a party meeting Tuesday that Tokyo is prioritizing the evacuation of Japanese nationals and Afghan staff. The government on Monday dispatched Self-Defense Forces aircraft to Afghanistan with the goal of evacuating up to several hundred people who worked for the embassy and other organizations. This marks the first time the Self-Defense Forces will evacuate foreign nationals from a country, according to Kyodo News.
Last week, the State Department received a request from Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori to evacuate 12 diplomats from a facility located just outside Kabul airport, according to a senior State Department official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive matters.
Those Japanese diplomats had fled on foot but quickly had to turn back when gunfire erupted in the crowded street, the official said. The State Department coordinated with the Defense Department to provide air support for the Japanese diplomats, who traveled by foot about 1½ miles to the airport and were evacuated on a British plane, the official said.
The decision to evacuate embassy staff on a British plane drew criticism from Japan’s ruling party, which urged the government to send its own aircraft.
The Japanese Embassy in Kabul was shut down last week and its diplomats were relocated to Dubai.
Meanwhile, two Afghan athletes who were scheduled to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics, which began Tuesday, have been safely relocated from Afghanistan, Paralympics officials said in a briefing Wednesday. They declined to disclose where the athletes are but said they are receiving counseling for trauma and that there are no plans for them to compete in the Games.
Missy Ryan in Washington contributed to this report.
Bring the troops home? Why the Afghanistan crisis isn’t reviving the GOP’s hawks.
On Aug. 12, as the Taliban raced toward Kabul and full control of Afghanistan, Concerned Veterans for America launched a new $2 million ad campaign urging President Biden to “bring our troops home from Iraq.” The timing could have been better.
The Koch-backed CVA had earlier this year spent $1.5 million on ads that urged Biden to “bring our troops home from Afghanistan.” The new Iraq-focused spots were playing as Americans were glued to images of Afghans and Americans scrambling for flights out of Taliban-occupied Kabul. Biden’s recent skepticism about “the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country” was being played on a loop.
Nearly two weeks later, the ads are still up. The conversation hasn’t moved on to Iraq, said CVA senior adviser Dan Caldwell, but the Afghanistan debacle hadn’t gotten many voters — or any members of Congress — to rethink their support for ending America’s post-9/11 wars.