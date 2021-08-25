The likelihood of being seriously injured on an amusement-park ride is 1 in every 15.5 million rides taken, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions estimated in 2019. This summer, a metal plate fell off an Ohio coaster and hit a woman in the head. Two people have died after incidents on an Iowa park’s boat ride over the past five years. In June, an Ohio woman died after the force of a roller coaster severed her artery, which led to severe internal bleeding, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. That ride’s peak speed was 67 mph.