The U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned Americans late Wednesday to avoid traveling to Kabul airport because of unspecified security threats, and advised citizens at three airport gates to “leave immediately.”

Australia and Britain also issued comparable warnings that Afghanistan was facing “high threat” of a terrorist attack. Although officials did not provide more details, the Biden administration has previously warned that Islamic State poses a threat to the evacuation mission.

The warnings come as NATO allies, including Poland and Belgium, ended their evacuation flights ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline for American troops to depart. Turkey, which has played a significant role in airport security, also began withdrawing its military.

“The Taliban have made public and private commitments to … permit safe passage for Americans, for third-country nationals and Afghans at risk” past the end of the month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Wednesday.

Here’s what to know

  • There could be as many as 1,500 Americans in Afghanistan still seeking to leave, Blinken said. About 6,000 Americans have been evacuated from the country since Aug. 14.
  • A Taliban spokesman told NBC News that there was “no evidence” that Osama bin Laden carried out the 9/11 attacks, despite plenty of proof to the contrary. The Islamist militants have pledged not to allow Afghanistan to be used as a terrorist base.
  • The Taliban takeover could drive a coronavirus crisis in Afghanistan as vaccinations plummet, the United Nations warned.