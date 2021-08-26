The warnings come as NATO allies, including Poland and Belgium, ended their evacuation flights ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline for American troops to depart. Turkey, which has played a significant role in airport security, also began withdrawing its military.
“The Taliban have made public and private commitments to … permit safe passage for Americans, for third-country nationals and Afghans at risk” past the end of the month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Wednesday.
Here’s what to know
Biden headed for divisive debate over resettlement of Afghanistan refugees
President Biden, already facing political peril over the chaotic exit from Afghanistan, has in recent days waded into an escalating domestic debate over thousands of refugees slated to be resettled in the United States.
Criticism is intensifying on Fox News, among Republican state lawmakers in Wisconsin where some refugees are being temporarily housed, and from the nativist, anti-immigrant factions in the country that helped Donald Trump ride into the White House.
From some, there is anger that too many Afghans might be left behind. From others — particularly among conservative Republicans — there is worry that too many might be allowed to come. And at the center is Biden, facing difficult decisions and ramifications that could linger for months if not years.
Australia warns of ‘deteriorating’ conditions in Kabul; New Zealand stops accepting resettlement requests
SYDNEY — Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia had evacuated 1,200 people from Afghanistan overnight, bringing the total to more than 4,000 in the past week. But he warned that the situation in Kabul was “deteriorating,” as his government told Australians not to head to Kabul airport.
Morrison said 639 evacuees had arrived in Australia, including 221 on Thursday morning. The number evacuated so far is about three times what he had anticipated when the rescue operation began a week ago, Morrison said. Many of the people who fled with Australian help are now in the United Arab Emirates.
The prime minister would not say when Australia would end its operations.
“When the time comes … we can say honestly to them that Australians have done all that we possibly could have done in these circumstances to get as many people out as safely as possible,” Morrison told reporters.
Morrison’s remarks came as New Zealand announced it was no longer accepting resettlement applications from Afghans because of the “rapidly deteriorating situation” and “diminishing window for evacuations.”
“We cannot guarantee that we will be able to assist all those we are seeking to evacuate,” the Foreign Ministry in Wellington said in a statement, adding that its “focus remains on getting as many people out of Kabul as possible via the current available route for the short amount of time possible.”
On Thursday, Australia joined the United States and Britain in advising people not to go to Kabul airport.
“If you are in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne said. “Afghanistan remains highly volatile and dangerous. Be aware of the potential for violence and security threats with large crowds. There is an ongoing and very high threat of a terrorist attack.”
She did not provide details on the threat.
“We do understand that this is an extremely distressing situation,” she said. “We remain focused on the safe evacuation from Afghanistan for as many Australians and visa holders as possible, for as long as possible.”
U.S. leaders move to shut down further freelance trips to Kabul
Leaders in the Biden administration and on Capitol Hill took steps Wednesday to discourage members of Congress from taking further unauthorized trips to Kabul, delivering sharp rebukes to a pair of lawmakers who made such a journey this week and warning others not to follow.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin privately made it “clear” he would approve no “VIP visits” to the Kabul airport, the epicenter of a massive evacuation effort, according to a defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal communications.
The moves came in response to Tuesday’s visit to the evacuation by Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), a pair of Iraq War veterans who have pressed President Biden to move faster to help vulnerable Afghans.