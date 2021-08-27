“We believe it is their desire to continue those attacks, and we expect those attacks to continue,” Marine Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters Thursday. He outlined security measures in place, including securing the boundary of the airfield and using anti-rocket and mortar systems, as well as sharing some information with Taliban militants operating checkpoints outside the airport.
Australia completed evacuation just before bombings; New Zealand condemns ‘despicable’ attacks
SYDNEY — Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia condemned the “evil” attacks that killed 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans at Kabul airport Thursday, adding that his country had “completed” its evacuation operation shortly before the incidents.
“We join with our American and Afghan friends in mourning their terrible and awful loss,” he said, adding that he had sent a letter expressing his condolences to President Biden.
Morrison said that Australian soldiers had been guarding the airport’s Abbey gate just hours before the attack there but that all government personnel had made it out before the twin bombings.
In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the bombings “despicable” and said that conditions on the ground in Kabul made it too difficult for her country to continue evacuating people. New Zealand also withdrew its troops shortly before the attacks.
“New Zealand’s thoughts and condolences are with those who helped us to get our citizens and visa holders home,” she added.
Australia deployed more than 250 troops in its operation — though some remained at an air base in the United Arab Emirates — and evacuated 4,100 people, including more than 3,200 Australians and Afghan visa holders. Nearly 800 of the people who fled are already in quarantine in Australia. Morrison would not say how many Australian citizens or visa holders were still in Afghanistan but said opportunities to get them out were now “very restricted.”
Roughly 40 New Zealand troops were involved in its rescue mission, which had evacuated 276 New Zealanders before a final flight carrying around 100 people, including some Australians, left on Thursday. Some visa holders and citizens remained behind, Ardern said.
“We are just unfortunately not clear on the numbers,” she said. “But I can say, we know with absolute certainty we did not get everyone out.”
Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said the deadly attack underscored why his country fought in Afghanistan, losing 41 troops.
“They have demonstrated through those barbaric actions exactly the reason why Australia was with our allied forces in Afghanistan,” he said. “Over the last 20 years, 39,000 Australians have worn the uniform and have fought in our country’s name to keep that sort of barbaric act from our shores.”
Biden criticized by GOP, some Democrats in aftermath of attack
President Biden faced criticism from congressional Republicans after the attacks in Kabul, and some senior Democrats questioned the Pentagon’s reliance on the Taliban to protect the airport where a deadly strike took place.
While some Republicans said Biden should resign, most focused on demanding that the withdrawal timeline, set for Tuesday, be lifted to allow a forceful counter attack against the Islamic State forces that took credit for the bombings, which killed 13 U.S. service members.
Some Republicans called for an emergency session of Congress, which is on its late-summer break and is not slated to return until mid-September.
The most vocal Democratic criticism came from Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who questioned whether Taliban guards had failed in letting the ISIS bombers get so close to the Kabul airport.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned lawmakers against another unofficial visit to Kabul after the actions of two congressmen this week, about 48 hours before explosions rocked the city.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called on Congress to pass legislation that would prohibit the complete withdrawal from Afghanistan “until every American is out of Afghanistan.”