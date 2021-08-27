U.S. forces in Kabul are preparing for further Islamic State terrorist attacks, which may include the use of car bombs, or rockets being fired at the capital’s airport, as the evacuation effort in Afghanistan nears its Aug. 31 deadline.

Thirteen U.S. service members — 10 Marines, two soldiers and a Navy corpsman — and dozens of Afghans were killed in twin explosions at the gates of Kabul’s international airport and a nearby hotel on Thursday, the deadliest day for the American military in Afghanistan in a decade. A top U.S. commander has said the Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility, is behind the attacks.

“We believe it is their desire to continue those attacks, and we expect those attacks to continue,” Marine Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters Thursday. He outlined security measures in place, including securing the boundary of the airfield and using anti-rocket and mortar systems, as well as sharing some information with Taliban militants operating checkpoints outside the airport.

Here’s what to know

  • President Biden on Thursday promised retribution against the terrorists who carried out the attacks: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.” He added that more U.S. troops could be deployed to secure the evacuation if military commanders consider it necessary.
  • The United States and its allies have mounted one of the biggest air evacuations in history, bringing out more than 104,000 people since Aug. 14, the Pentagon said.
  • The total number of casualties remained uncertain early Friday. One person with knowledge of the matter said 112 people were killed and 111 injured. The death toll is likely to rise, he said.