Brazilians are not known for being bashful when it comes to their bumbums. The beaches are filled with thong-clad sunbathers. The country is home to the Brazilian butt lift, one of the world’s fastest-growing cosmetic surgeries. Now the Brazilian affinity for the bottom has extended even to the vaccination campaign. The southern city of Joinville, population 600,000, has decided not to vaccinate residents in the arms — how virtually everyone else has done it — butt … lower.