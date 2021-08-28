The U.S. military carried out a drone strike on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Friday, the first retaliatory action following an attack at Kabul airport that killed 13 American service members and at least 170 other people.

The terrorist group, known as Islamic State-Khorasan or ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the Thursday airport bombing, and President Biden told the extremists that U.S. forces would “hunt you down and make you pay.”

“The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan,” said Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a U.S. military spokesman. “Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties.”

The strike came as the U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned Americans of ongoing security threats at the capital’s airport and urged them to “leave immediately.”

Here’s what to know

  • Authorities are notifying families of the 13 service members who were killed in Thursday’s attack. These are some of their names.
  • The Taliban has requested that the United States keep a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan beyond the Aug. 31 withdrawal of U.S. military forces, the State Department said.
  • As NATO allies end their evacuations, thousands of Afghan interpreters, embassy staffers and drivers are being left behind.