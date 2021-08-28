“The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan,” said Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a U.S. military spokesman. “Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties.”
The strike came as the U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned Americans of ongoing security threats at the capital’s airport and urged them to “leave immediately.”
Here’s what to know
- Authorities are notifying families of the 13 service members who were killed in Thursday’s attack. These are some of their names.
- The Taliban has requested that the United States keep a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan beyond the Aug. 31 withdrawal of U.S. military forces, the State Department said.
- As NATO allies end their evacuations, thousands of Afghan interpreters, embassy staffers and drivers are being left behind.
The story of an Afghan man who fell from the sky
As the Taliban encircled Kabul on Aug. 15, Fada Mohammad told his family about what he’d seen on Facebook: Canada and the United States were airlifting anyone who wanted to leave out of the Kabul airport.
But if Fada wanted to go himself, recalled his father, Payanda Mohammad, he didn’t mention it.
The young dentist never reached either country. The next day, he didn’t make it beyond a rooftop four miles from Kabul airport, where his body was found after he plunged from a U.S. military plane as it took off — one of the most tragic and indelible images in the final chapter of the U.S. campaign in Afghanistan.
‘So alone’: As NATO countries end airlifts, interpreters, embassy staffers and drivers are left behind
BERLIN — Thousands of Afghans who put their lives at risk to work with the United States' NATO allies have been left behind as the military evacuations wrap up, and they hunker down in fear over Taliban reprisals.
Britain became the latest nation to announce an end to its airlifts on Friday, as British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told LBC radio that evacuations would end in hours. The British military has airlifted nearly 14,000 people out over the past two weeks, but “the sad fact is that not every single one will get out,” he said, with up to 1,100 eligible Afghans who “didn’t make it.”
Other countries fell further short of their targets. Germany, whose last soldiers flew out of Afghanistan on Thursday evening, said it had rescued around 4,000 Afghans — far shy of the 10,000 people it had identified as at risk.
The troop departures marked a new phase of uncertainty and fear for those who worked side-by-side with everyone from foreign troops to aid workers to project coordinators. While the United States is continuing airlifts, it is focusing on its own Afghan partners and stranded citizens.