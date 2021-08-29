The terrorist group known as Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K — the Afghanistan and Pakistan arm of the Islamic State — claimed responsibility for Thursday’s suicide bombings, which killed 13 American service members and 170 other people.
The U.S. still plans to withdraw its ambassador and all diplomatic staffers in Afghanistan by Tuesday, though it remains unclear whether, and when, they might return to America, U.S. officials said.
Here’s what to know:
Nicole Gee, 23, was a dedicated Marine and a loving friend
On the evening of Aug. 20, the Department of Defense posted several photos to Twitter of U.S. service members taking care of infants amid the chaotic evacuation from Kabul.
One of the photos featured a young Marine in uniform as she held a baby carefully in her arms. Her long hair was pulled back in a bun and rifles sat on either side of her. But her face was gentle as she looked down at the small child. The service member was Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, who less than one week later would die in the terrorist attack outside the airport.
Gee’s social media accounts showed a dedicated Marine and a loving friend. In February, she posted a tribute to her husband on his promotion to sergeant, big smiles showing through their masks “before being stuck in predeployment quarantine.”
In June came a photo of her riding a camel in Saudi Arabia while in uniform. She smiled ear to ear. Then on Aug. 2, she posted a photo from Kuwait marking her promotion to sergeant. Gee’s last post on Instagram before her death was a photo of her helping evacuees load onto an airplane at Hamid Karzai International Airport. In her second-to-last post, also in uniform, she reposted the Defense Department photo from Twitter. The caption: “I love my job.”
Gee’s father, Richard Herrera, remembered her as “a very determined kid,” someone who excelled in school and was remarkably self-guided. She always had straight A’s, he recalled, “except for maybe one time in her life when she got a B.”
Gee, of Roseville, Calif., joined the Marines in 2017 and had originally set out to become an air traffic controller, Herrera said, but a heartbeat irregularity had prevented her from following that path. Instead she became a maintenance technician. She was promoted to sergeant last month, and seemed to love her work, Herrera said, recalling photos she sent him from all over the world.
A few days before she died, she texted him from Afghanistan. She had just been in Kuwait and he was unsure why she was helping women and children seeking to evacuate the country since she was a technician. He had “never expected her to be on the front lines in Afghanistan,” he said. “She said she was having the experience of her life. And I told her I was proud of her.”
“She was a perfect child. She never got in trouble. She always went down the right road. She never got distracted,” he said, struggling to catch his breath. “I’m sorry. It’s hard. ”
News of her death prompted an outpouring of love and grief from friends and family. “My best friend. 23 years old. Gone. I find peace knowing that she left this world doing what she loved. She was a Marine’s Marine. She cared about people. She loved fiercely. She was a light in this dark world,” wrote one friend, Mallory Harrison, in a tribute posted on Facebook on Friday evening.