The threat of another attack at the Kabul airport hung over U.S. efforts to withdraw troops by Tuesday, as crowds of people waited for evacuation at the airport despite warnings on Saturday night to avoid the surrounding area.

The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan alerted American citizens in the vicinity of the Kabul airport to evacuate on Saturday, hours after President Biden warned of a “specific, credible threat” of attack “in the next 24 to 36 hours” — which would be the second to target the airport in the last week.

The terrorist group known as Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K — the Afghanistan and Pakistan arm of the Islamic State — claimed responsibility for Thursday’s suicide bombings, which killed 13 American service members and 170 other people.

The U.S. still plans to withdraw its ambassador and all diplomatic staffers in Afghanistan by Tuesday, though it remains unclear whether, and when, they might return to America, U.S. officials said.

